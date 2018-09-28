A motorcyclist who died following a crash involving a lorry on the A12 at Colchester has been named locally.

The 24-year-old, who has been named as Liam Holding, was involved in the collision at around 9am on Thursday morning.

Since his death, friends have been paying tribute to Mr Holding, who is from Pitsea, on Facebook.

Essex Police were called to collision on the southbound carriageway near to Jobserve Community Stadium yesterday morning at around 9am.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Mr Holding, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The London-bound carriageway was closed for more than six hours whilst investigations took place and the northbound carriageway had to be closed to allow the air ambulance to land at the scene.

Following the crash, a spokesman for Essex Police said upon arrival they found a black Yamaha motorcycle and a lorry had been in collision.

He added: “A 24-year-old man, the rider of the motorcycle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene “His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“No arrests have been made and officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident and has dash cam footage available to view.”

Police have appealed for drivers to come forward with dash cam footage which may help further with their investigations.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call 101 and ask for the Serious Collision Investigation Unit or to email any footage to collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

The incident number to quote is 226 of 27/09.