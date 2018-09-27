A BALLET company is holding a day of dancing and costumes.

The Chelmsford Ballet Company is holding the Let's Make a Ballet event at The Sandon School, Chelmsford on Sunday October 21.

It will be a fun-filled day of choreography, creativity and costumes.

The school says it is the ideal opportunity to introduce young dancers to the creation of a ballet production as an echo of the company’s annual production staged each year at the Civic Theatre, Chelmsford.

Young dancers will be able to immerse themselves in the creative process of staging a ballet production, working with The Chelmsford Ballet Company's Artistic Director, Annette Potter, to produce a stage-worthy production by the end of the jam-packed day.

To take part, dancers must complete the application found on The Chelmsford Ballet Company’s website by October 7.

The event is in the lead up to its 2019 annual production, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be staged at the Civic Theatre, Chelmsford from March 20 until 23 2019, as part of the company’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

For more information about all upcoming events, see //www.thechelmsfordballetcompany.co/