TRAFFIC is slow moving between the A127 and Waltham Abbey following a three car pile up on the M25 this morning.

The M25 anticlockwise has been moving slowly between J29 and J26 throughout this morning.

An accident was reported to have taken place between J28 and 27.

Drivers attempting to access the A127 or Brook Street are waiting for long periods in order to get off the M25.

The A127 is also moving very slowly driving towards the Fairglen Interchange on the Londonbound carriageway.

The three vehicles involved in the incident have now been moved onto the hard shoulder but queueing continues to grow.

More information as we receive it.