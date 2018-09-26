THE dates for Clacton’s next spectacular airshow have been announced.

This year’s spectacular Clacton Airshow, the town’s 27th, raked in an estimated £7.5 million for the area’s economy.

It is believed that 250,000 spectators descended on Clacton for the two-day display, featuring the ever-popular Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flights and the spectacular RAF Typhoon.

Tendring Council, which runs the event, said the 2019 show will take place on Thursday, August 22, and Friday, August 23.