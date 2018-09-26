A man has been summonsed to court after a Chelmsford business reported a cyber attack.

Evan Strukoff, 31, of Fell Christy, Chelmsford will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday November 23.

He will appear in court, accused of fraud by false representation and unauthorised acts with intent to impair operation of or hinder access to a computer.

The court summons comes after an incident overnight on October 25 2017.

The company reported concerns about activity on its database and email accounts.

A man was arrested at an address in Chelmsford at around 11.30am the following day.