CHELMSFORD’S 3foot People Festival has once again be named a winner in the Essex Mums Awards.

The festival, officially the UK’s largest outdoor festival for pre-school children was named ‘best event’ and ‘best summer event’.

The 3foot People Festival is a unique festival exclusively for children aged 5 and under and is held over three days in the beautiful Hylands Park every year.

This hugely popular event welcomes over 14,000 pre-school children, parents and carers with an assortment of tents jam-packed full of activities, performances and sessions for children.

3foot People Festival has won the ‘best event’ Essex Mums award every year since 2014 and the Best Summer Event award has also been won every year since 2015.

Cabinet member for leisure, councillor Julia Jeapes, said: “The council is incredibly proud to receive more awards for this ever-growing popular and unique festival. The 3foot People Festival is a great example of how these types of events have a positive impact on the local community.

“We would like to thank everyone who has attended the festival over the years and voted. We appreciate the continued support for the festival and cannot wait to welcome you next year’s exciting event.”

Next year’s 3foot People Festival will be take place from July 2 to July 4 2019.