A STRUGGLING care home will close after a series of worrying CQC reports saw it branded inadequate.

Guide at Broomfield, which was previously known as Chelmer Valley Nursing Home, has told its residents, and the county council, that it will close due to “financial difficulty”.

But numerous concerns have been raised of the Broomfield Grange care home, neighbouring Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford.

An initial inspection by the Care Quality Commission in May this year, reacting to concerns raised by the families of residents, saw a host of concerns raised in relation to the safety and welfare of the residents – with residents left in “soiled clothing”.

A follow-up inspection, published on September 12, failed to find any noticeable improvements.

The follow up inspection was focussed on the safety of the home, as well as the leadership in place, but both elements were rated as inadequate.

During both inspections, inspectors reported that “poor practise” was putting residents at risk.

The home, which cares for 140 people, informed the residents it would close in October.

The report published in May found that staffing at the service was poor, and there were not enough staff on site at an one time to deal with residents’ needs.

Management was also heavily criticised, with the report stating there was a “serious lack of effective leadership” and staff had not received mandatory training.

An Essex County Council spokesman said: “Guide Total Care Group Ltd informed us and partners that their company was in financial difficulty.

“They notified us that Guide at Broomfield, a care home that they operate, would be closing.

“This is not something that we have any control over. As always, our priority is the wellbeing and safety of the residents.

“We are working closely with the residents and their families and are supporting them in moving to safe, suitable accommodation of their choice. Our employees are on hand to offer residents advice, support and guidance through what is understandably a difficult time.”