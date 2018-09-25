The most popular baby names have been announced for each town.

The Office of National Statistics has analysed the names given to those born last year to find the most common name in each place.

Nationally, Oliver and Olivia have remained the most popular baby names.

Nick Stripe, of the ONS, said: "Although Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2017, some fascinating changes took place beneath them.

"Leo entered the boys' top 10 for the first time, whilst Hunter rocketed into the top 100, also for the first time, reaching number 78.

"Sarah, the most popular name for baby girls throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, dropped out of the top 100 for the first time since our records began in 1904. Brand new entries into the top 100 for girls include the names Aurora and Hallie."

In England and Wales, royal references continue with Harry and George remaining the second and third most popular names respectively since 2016.

Amelia was the second most popular name for girls, with Isla moving up to third place.

Nearly 700,000 babies were born last year in England and Wales and over 63,000 unique baby names were registered.

New entries into the top 100 most popular boys' names included Hunter and Ralph, Hunter for the first time and Ralph for the first time since 1944.

There were six new names in the 100 most popular girls' names - Aurora, Orla, Edith, Bonnie, Lyla and Hallie.

Basildon

The most popular baby names in Basildon last year were George and Harry for boys and Amelia for girls, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Last year 2,482 babies were born in the area, 1,248 boys and 1,234 girls.

Parents in Basildon didn't follow the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Oliver failing to make the top spot.

Olivia, the nation's favourite name for girls, also didn't top the charts for Basildon parents last year.

Second place for baby boys in the area was also a two-way tie, between Jack and Leo.

Scarlett took second place for baby girls, and the third most popular name was Alice.

Southend

The most popular baby names in Southend last year were Oliver for boys and Olivia for girls, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Last year 2,220 babies were born in the area, 1,112 boys and 1,108 girls.

Southend-on-Sea followed the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Oliver coming in as the most popular name.

Olivia, the nation's favourite name for girls, also topped the charts for Southend-on-Sea parents last year.

The second most popular name for boys was a two-way tie between George and Harry.

Evie took second place for baby girls, and the third most popular names were Isla and Mia.

Rochford

The most popular baby names in Rochford last year were Harry for boys and Emily for girls, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Last year 833 babies were born in the area, 454 boys and 379 girls.

Parents in Rochford didn't follow the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Oliver failing to make the top spot.

Olivia, the nation's favourite name for girls, also didn't top the charts for Rochford parents last year.

The second most popular name for boys was a two-way tie between Joshua and Oliver.

Poppy took second place for baby girls, and the third most popular name was Alice.

Castle Point

The most popular baby names in Castle Point last year were Charlie for boys and Ava for girls, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Last year 870 babies were born in the area, 450 boys and 420 girls.

Parents in Castle Point didn't follow the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Oliver failing to make the top spot.

Olivia, the nation's favourite name for girls, also didn't top the charts for Castle Point parents last year.

The second most popular name for boys was Freddie.

Ella, Isabella, Mia and Ruby all tied as the second most popular name for girls.

Thurrock

The most popular baby names in Thurrock last year were Harry for boys and Ava for girls, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Last year 2,479 babies were born in the area, 1,271 boys and 1,208 girls.

Parents in Thurrock didn't follow the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Oliver failing to make the top spot.

Olivia, the nation's favourite name for girls, also didn't top the charts for Thurrock parents last year.

The second most popular name for baby boys was Teddy, followed by George and Oliver both in third.

Olivia took second place for baby girls, and the third most popular names were Amelia and Emily.

Chelmsford

The most popular baby names in Chelmsford last year were Harry for boys and Olivia for girls, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Last year 1,970 babies were born in the area, 985 boys and 985 girls.

Parents in Chelmsford didn't follow the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Oliver failing to make the top spot.

But Olivia, the nation's favourite name for girls, topped the charts for Chelmsford parents last year.

The second most popular name for boys was Oliver.

Evie took second place for baby girls, and the third most popular names were Amelia, Emily, Evelyn, Isla, Florence and Olivia.

Colchester

The most popular baby names in Colchester last year were Harry for boys and Olivia for girls, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Last year 2,215 babies were born in the area, 1,123 boys and 1,092 girls.

Parents in Colchester didn't follow the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Oliver failing to make the top spot.

But Olivia, the nation's favourite name for girls, topped the charts for Colchester parents last year.

The second most popular name for boys was Oliver.

For girls, second place was a two-way tie between Amelia and Poppy.

Braintree

The most popular baby names in Braintree last year were Harry for boys and Amelia and Olivia for girls, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Last year 1,696 babies were born in the area, 885 boys and 811 girls.

Parents in Braintree didn't follow the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Oliver failing to make the top spot.

But Olivia, the nation's favourite name for girls, topped the charts for Braintree parents last year.

The second most popular name for boys was George.

For baby girls in the area, Evelyn took second place.

Tendring

The most popular baby names in Tendring last year were Oliver for boys and Olivia for girls, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Last year 1,365 babies were born in the area, 691 boys and 674 girls.

Tendring followed the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Oliver coming in as the most popular name.

Olivia, the nation's favourite name for girls, also topped the charts for Tendring parents last year.

The second most popular name for baby boys was Harry, followed by Henry in third.

Sienna took second place for baby girls, and the third most popular names were Isla and Mia.