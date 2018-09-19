A SLIP road is reopen after a lorry overturned on a major motorway.

The vehicle blocked a slip road on the M25 clockwise at junction 29 for the A127.

The inside lane on the main carriageway was also closed past the scene.

Fire crews were called to the slip road, on arrival firefighters reported that there were no casualties but there was a large diesel spillage.

Crews worked with Highways England to coordinate the clean up of the area.