SIX new Essex breweries have broken into CAMRA's Good Beer Guide.

They are among 21 newbies across East Anglia which have been listed in the coveted guide for 2019.

Other Monkey Brewing, based at the popular Three Wise Monkeys, in Colchester, is clearly making waves, while Saeburh Brewery, based in Tendring, also made the grade.

Chelmsford Brewing Co., the nomadic Fable Brewery, Keppels Brewery, in Rochford, and the Leigh on Sea Brewery are also celebrating alongside Braintree's Fox Meadow.

The 46th edition of the Good Beer Guide features 32 new breweries across the East Anglia region and 105 new pub entries.

A spokesman for Other Monkey Brewing said: “We were delighted to find we had made it into the Good Beer Guide.

“It is something we had on our wishlist and to get there within two years of our launch is something we’re very proud of.”

It is the latest piece of good news for the brewery, which announced earlier this year it had reached agreement to take over the former Jack’s store - beside the Three Wise Monkeys - and extend its microbrewery.

Tom Stainer, Chief Communications Officer at CAMRA said: “It’s fantastic to see the number of new pub entries in the Good Beer Guide 2019 and the continued growth in local brewing.

“We’ve seen such sweeping changes across the brewing and pub scene over the past year with brewing becoming more collaborative and socially-minded, and pubs continuing to diversify to cater for all tastes with the continued increase in micropubs, tap rooms and community-run pubs, each improving choice for drinkers.

“This is the 46th issue of the Guide – a book that has become an essential companion for those with a passion for real ale and discovering the best places to find it.”

The Good Beer Guide 2019 is compiled through independent judgement and recommendations, and every pub that appears has been visited regularly by CAMRA members.

"CAMRA is a proudly independent organisation and as such all entries in the guide are free – there are no hidden costs associated with appearing.

As well as the print edition, the Good Beer Guide app is available to smartphone users.

It is available on both the App Store and Google Play and allows users can search for pubs based on their individual preferences.

The full list of New East Anglia breweries in the Good Beer Guide 2019 include:

• Crown Brewery, Little Staughton, Bedfordshire

• Kelchner Brewery Limited, Ampthill, Bedfordshire

• BrewBoard Brewery, Harston, Cambridgeshire

• Downham Isle Brewery, Little Downhall, Cambridgeshire

• Jesus College Brewery, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

• Chelmsford Brewing Co, Great Baddow, Essex

• Fable Brewery, Great Wakering, Essex

• Fox Meadow Brewery, Braintree, Essex

• Keppels Brewery, Rochford, Essex

• Leigh on Sea Brewery, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex

• Other Monkey Brewing, Colchester, Essex

• Saeburh Brewery, Tendring, Essex

• Bog Brew Beers Ltd, Stevenage, Hertfordshire

• Barsham Brewery, West Barsham, Norfolk

• Blimey! Brewing Co Ltd, Norwich, Norfolk

• Bull of the Woods Brewing Co, Kirby Cane, Norfolk

• Malt Coast Brewery, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

• Burnt Mill Brewery, Badley, Suffolk

• Deben Peninsular Ales, Rendlesham, Suffolk

• Little Earth Project Brewery, Edwardstone, Suffolk

• Mr Bees Brewery Ltd, Trimley, Suffolk