Everyone enjoys a break from cooking now and again, whether it is to have a take-away or go out for dinner.
However, you never really know what you are getting.
We have compiled a list of all eateries in Essex with the lowest food ratings - either no stars or one star.
The food hygiene rating or inspection result given to a business reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection or visit by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
All results have been taken from the Food Standards Agency's website and were correct at the time of going to print.
With no stars
Rayleigh and Hockley
- Takeout Central / Fat Pizza, 4 Brook Road Industrial Estate, Sirdar Road, Rayleigh
- The Royal Taste, 14 Spa Road, Hockley
Ongar
- The Nags Head, Church Road, Moreton, Ongar
Harlow
- Uptown Pizza & Perfect Fried Chicken / Le Spice, 6 Cecil Court, Pegrams Road, Harlow
- Kung Fu, 51-54 Harvey Centre, Harlow
- Yeshivah Luzern, Meppel Avenue, Canvey
Saffron Walden
- ABC Barbecue, 8 - 10 George Street, Saffron Walden
Epping and Loughton
- BLT Catering, 224A High Street, Epping
- The China Man, 58 Borders Lane, Loughton
Chelmsford
- Empire Palace Restaurant, 147 - 149 Springfield Road, Chelmsford
- Tropiway Continental Grocers, 47A Duke Street, Chelmsford
Southend
- Prep King, 304 London Road, Westcliff
- Udom Thai Restaurant, 28 York Road, Southend
With one star
Canvey
- B.O.P.H., Units 4 And 5 Charfleets Close, Canvey
- Canvey Express, 63-67 Thelma Avenue, Canvey
- Canvey Island Service Station, 129 High Street, Canvey
- Cocos Coffee Lounge, 35 - 37 Eastern Esplanade, Canvey
- The Saqui, 150 High Street, Canvey
- Yummy House, 205 High Street, Canvey
Chelmsford
- Baddow Tandoori Indian Restaurant & Take Away, 23 - 25 Church Street, Great Baddow, Chelmsford
- Bonoful, 7 Woodhall Parade, Woodhall Road, Chelmsford
- Chelmsford Auction Rooms, 42 Mildmay Road, Chelmsford
- Duke Street Grill, Maxin Chicken, 14 Duke Street, Chelmsford
- Milton's Pie And Mash, Unit 4 Chelmsford Railway Station, Duke Street, Chelmsford
- Passing Thyme, View Gardens, Chelmsford Road, Rawreth
- The Carpenters Arms, London Road, Rawreth
- Farm Pizza, 33 Duke Street, Chelmsford
- Shanghai House, 50 Duke Street, Chelmsford
- The Cricketers, Mill Green Road, Fryerning
Southend
- Bailey's Fry Inn, 5 Eastern Esplanade, Southend
- Belfairs Bar & Restaurant, Belfairs Park, Eastwood Road North, Leigh
- Boots & Laces, Southend United Football Club Sport, 123 Eastern Avenue, Southend
- The Chick Inn, 80 Sutton Road, Southend
- Collier News, 173 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff
- Dolphin Fish And Chips, 285 London Road, Westcliff
- Ela Ltd Southend Kebab, Southend Kebab And Pizza House, 1305 London Road, Leigh
- Essex Grill, SHOP 482 Southchurch Road, Southend
- Little Stars Day Nursery, 60 Ness Road, Shoebury
- Parksons, Cash And Carry, 2 Clarence Road, Southend
- Premier Supermarket, Ground Floor, 16 - 22 West Street, Southend
- Royal Chicken & Pizza, 63 Southchurch Road, Southend
- Sharons Snax Wagon, Jewson Ltd, Stock Road, Southend
- Spiceboat, 1231 London Road, Leigh
- St Mellitus Church For Deaf People, St Mellitus Church Hall, Oakhurst Road, Southend
- The Co-Operative West Road, 83 - 87 West Road, Shoebury
- The Garden Cafe, 7 Palmeira Parade, Western Esplanade, Westcliff
- West Road Fish Bar, 104 West Road, Shoebury
- Woody's Caffe, Unit 2 60 Progress Road, Eastwood
- Aga Sklep, 15 West Road, Westcliff
- Amman Tropical Ltd, 815 Southchurch Road, Southend
- Annie's Bar \& Bistro, 20 - 21 Market Place, Southend
- Asian Station, 10 Earls Hall Parade, Southend
- Avondale Rest Home, 38 Avondale Drive, Leigh
- Bangla Grocers Ltd, 519 London Road, Westcliff
- Barru, 107 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff
- Costcutters, 219 - 221 Woodgrange Drive, Southend
- Crunchy Chicken & Tasty Ribs, 143 - 145 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff
- Don Amicis, 28 Milton Road, Westcliff
- East 88, 192 Woodgrange Drive, Southend
- Eastwood Chinese Takeaway, 317 Eastwood Road North, Leigh
- Essex Food Centre, 488 - 490 London Road, Westcliff
- Euro Bite, 258 Southchurch Road, Southend
- Ginos Sandwich Bar, 20 Queens Road, Southend
- Good Eating Chinese Takeaway, 704 Southchurch Road, Southend
- Green House, 121 High Street, Southend
- Green Pepper, 713 London Road, Westcliff
- Hassain's Indian Takeaway, 559 Rayleigh Road, Eastwood
- Hong Kong House, 359 Rayleigh Road, Eastwood
- Hong Kong Takeaway, 99 Broadway, Leigh
- Hope Hotel, 34 Marine Parade, Southend
- Ijuice, 368 London Road, Westcliff
- Inter Food Store, 21 High Street, Southend
- Istanbul Turkish BBQ Restaurant, 34 York Road, Southend
- Just Kebab, 562 Rayleigh Road, Eastwood
- Kings Express Mart, 402 Sutton Road, Southend
- Jerk Island Grill, 198 Station Road, Westcliff
- Leigh Tandoori Restaurant, 97 Leigh Road, Leigh
- Londis, 236 - 240 London Road, Westcliff
- Naval & Military Club, 20 Royal Terrace, Southend
- Ninos, 26 Alexandra Street, Southend
- One Love Foundation (UK) C.I.C, 24 Wallis Avenue, Southend
- Percys Cafe, 1583 London Road, Leigh
- Permier Southend Convenience Store, 112 Bournemouth Park Road, Southend
- Queens Convenience Store, 95 Queens Road, Southend
- Reshma, 500 Sutton Road, Southend
- Royal Fish 'N' Chips, 25 High Street, Southend
- Shagor Tandoori Restaurant, 108 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff
- Southend Combat Academy, 6 Grainger Road, Southend
- Southend Manor Football Club, Northumberland Crescent, Southend
- SPAR, 116 - 118 Sutton Road, Southend
- Sun And Moon, 385 London Road, Westcliff
- Sweet Dreams, 106 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff
- Tasty Chicken, 86 London Road, Southend
- The Bay Tree, 1090 London Road, Leigh
- The Lunch Box, 505B - 505D London Road, Westcliff
- The Olive Tree, 40 - 42 Station Road, Westcliff
- The Pizza Man, 345 Victoria Avenue, Southend
- The Tandoori Hut, 83 Southchurch Avenue, Southend
- Westcliff Fish Bar, 725 London Road, Westcliff
- Westcliff Hotel, 18 - 20 Westcliff Parade, Westcliff
- Yoles Ice Cream Parlour, 144 Eastern Esplanade, Southend
Maldon
- Bengal Tiger, 4 The Square, Heybridge
- Pizza Time, 5 King Georges Place, High Street, Maldon
- The Cricketers, Eastend Road, Bradwell
- The Ferry Boat Inn, Ferry Road, North Fambridge
Epping Forest
- Bread & Bites, 18 High Road, North Weald
- Farm Shop, Weald Place Farm, Duck Lane, Epping
- Horns And Horseshoes, Foster Street, Hastingwood
- Cakes & Shakes, 246B High Road, Loughton
- Dada,5 Station Road, Epping
- New China Chinese Takeaway, 57 High Street, Epping
- Shamrat, 75A Queens Road, Buckhurst Hill
- Padmore & Sons (Butchers), 103 High Street, Ongar
- The Cart Shed and Farm Shop, 9 Duck Lane, Epping
- Cafe Cosmos, The Kiosk, Southernhay, Basildon
- Cosmos, Fenton Way, Southfields Business Park, Basildon
- The Ark Ltd, Langham Hall, Langham Crescent, Billericay
- Whitehouse Tandoori, 285 London Road, Wickford
Castle Point
- Choux Creamery, 134 London Road, South Benfleet
- Hart Road Mini Mart, 128-130 Hart Road, Thundersley
- Kebab World, 4 Benfleet Road, Hadleigh
- Nagaria, 91 High Road, South Benfleet
- Pink Chilliz Benfleet Ltd, 267 Kiln Road, Thundersley
- Thundersley Post Office, 470 Church Road, Hadleigh
- Wheelers Indian Takeaway, 458 London Road, South Benfleet
- Woodfield Food & Wine, 93 Woodfield Road, Hadleigh
- Cosmos Pizza & Kebab, 5 Roseberry Walk, Benfleet
Braintree district
- Coggeshall Cricket Club, Kelvedon Road, Coggeshall
- Friendly Phil's Diner, Unit C2 Charter Way, Braintree
- India Villa, 20 Watling Street, Thaxted
- Lisa's Kitchen, Allshots Enterprises, Woodhouse Lane, Kelvedon
- Post Office Stores, 8 Bedells Avenue, Black Notley
- The Chequers Inn, Braintree Road, Felsted
- The Little Fish Company, 34 High Street, Kelvedon
- Lee Garden, 2 Laburnum Way, Witham
- Little Elms PH, Dorothy Sayers Drive, Witham
- Spa Fish & Chips, 5A Spa Road, Witham
- The Eagle, 192 Coggeshall Road, Braintree
- The Woolpack, Church Street, Witham
- Tommy Tuckers, 2 Mill Lane, Witham
- Farm Pizza Grays Ltd, 7 Derby Road, Grays
- Mangal Meze Restaurant, 10 Orsett Road, Grays
- The Ship, Dock Road, Grays
- Thurrock Carers Centre, Cromwell Hall, Cromwell Road, Grays
- Akash Tandoori Restaurant, 9 Brentwood Road, Chadwell St Mary
- Chen's Garden, 73 Lodge Lane, Grays
- Golden Dragon, 69 Garron Lane, South Ockendon
- Happy Garden, 45 High Street, Aveley
- Hillside Tandoori, 128 Church Hill, Loughton
- Izgara Meze Restaurant, 7 - 9 George Street, Grays
- Right Time Restaurant, 237 Dock Road, Tilbury
- The Garlic, 123 Grove Road, Grays
- The Pizza Man, 85 Garron Lane, South Ockendon
- Tilbury Take Away, 163A St Chads Road, Tilbury
- Vindaloo, 11 Broadway, Grays
Tendring
- Flamingo Restaurant, Kings Parade, Holland-on-Sea
- Lilleys Bakery Shop, Portobello Road, Walton
- Ocean Diner and Xpress Burger Bar, The Pier, Clacton
- Bar 3, Marine Parade West, Clacton
- Chang's, 12 Pier Avenue, Clacton
- Mac's Plaice, 1 - 3 Church Road, Brightlingsea
- Stores, 9 Broadway, Jaywick
Harlow
- Harlow Market, 27 Adams House, East Gate, Harlow
- Ora Cafe, Unit 44 & 45 Greenway Business Cent, Greenway, Harlow
- Tasty Grill Express, 3 Adams House, The High, Harlow
- Village Kebab, Unit 42 Service Industry Bays, The Stow, Harlow
- Burger Priest, 43 Harvey Centre, Harlow
- Chicken Hut, 8 Terminus Street, Harlow
- Churchgate Stores, 17-19 Churchgate Street, Harlow
- Mo Afro Caribbean Shop, 22 The Stow, Harlow
- Premier Stow, 17-18 The Stow, Harlow
- Subru's Convenience Store, 29 West Gate, Harlow
- The Crown, 40 Market Street, Harlow
- Zenz, Station Road, Old Harlow
Brentwood
- The Health Garden, 2 Crownleigh Court, 9-10 Ropers Yard, Hart Street, Brentwood
Waltham Abbey
- The Woodbine, Honey Lane, Waltham Abbey
- Upshire Fish Bar, 123 Upshire Road, Waltham Abbey
- Bogaz Turkish Restaurant, 123 High Street, Rayleigh
- Golden Dragon, 117 Southend Road, Rochford
- Sams Cafe, 34 Purdeys Way, Rochford
- Shuhag Tandoori Restaurant, 63 Southend Road, Hockley
- Smugglers Den Bar & Grill, 315 Ferry Road, Hullbridge
Halstead
- Castle Hedingham Community Shop, 5 St James Street, Castle Hedingham
- Piccadilly Sweet Shop, 20 Trinity Street, Halstead
Saffron Walden
- Oriental Cottage, 1 Mercers Row, Saffron Walden
- The Gate Inn, 74 Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden
- The Market House, 9 - 11 Market Hill, Saffron Walden
- The Mogul Restaurant, 21 High Street, Saffron Walden
- The Spice, 11 Market Row, Saffron Walden
Brentwood
- Turkish Kitchen, 106A High Street, Brentwood
