FAMOUS faces are once again set to descend on Southend's Pier with filming for the latest series of Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast underway.

The popular show is likely to return to Channel 4 later this year, and Jessica Chastain, set to star in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, popped down to the pier for filming on Wednesday.

Every year Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty open up the cafe at the end of the pier to film Friday Night Feast - bringing a host of stars and TV personalities to Southend's shores.

Jamie and co-host Jimmy Doherty have been a regular presence at their own cafe at the end of the pier, hosting five series of the show over the past four years.

For each episode, a celebrity guest joins Jamie and Jimmy at the cafe to prepare a recipe of their choosing.

Previous celebrities to come to Southend for the show have included Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and singer Ellie Goulding.

Jessica Chastain joined the stars on Wednesday as part of the promotion for the next X-Men film, set to be released in November this year.

Although unconfirmed, it is likely to that Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast will return to TV screens late this year, with one episode screened a week.

And with filming underway, keep your eyes peeled as a number of stars are likely to visit the pier in coming weeks.