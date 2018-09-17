Up to 11,000 new jobs could be created in the sport and leisure industry across Essex.

Active Essex has joined with Creative Sport and Leisure Ltd to launch a sport skills strategy and action plan, which challenges stereotypes over job roles.

Giving professional development opportunities to coaches and reforming qualifications are amongst the key recommendations.

The leisure sector employs almost 22,000 people in Essex, accounting for 2.5 per cent of all jobs in the county.

The employment opportunities are not limited to delivering sport, but include the operation of sports facilities and clubs, sport event management, administration, as well as manufacturing and sale of sporting goods.

More than 11,000 new jobs in sports and leisure could be created, to add to the 21,400 already employed in the sector.

The Leisure Sport Skills Action Plan will increase awareness of training, signpost funding and finance schemes and raise awareness of the scope of employment in the sector.

Ray Gooding, Essex county councillor responsible for education and skills, said: “I welcome the findings from this new report which highlights the challenges and opportunities around developing the next generation in this expanding sector.

“I look forward to working closely with organisations across the sports and leisure industry and helping Essex to become a leader in identifying new career opportunities for young people.”

To successfully deliver the plan, the importance of the sport and leisure industry to the Essex economy must remain on the agenda on the Essex Skills Board.

To ensure this happens, Active Essex and Creative Sport and Leisure are calling out for relevant businesses to come together to form a working sub-group to ensure the programme goes ahead in the best way.

To find out more visit activeessex.org/skills-gap-report.