A man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after an assault at a nightclub in Chelmsford.

Ryan Revel, from Perry Hill, Chelmsford, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent at Chelmsford Crown Court, September 6.

Revel, 24, was out at Evoke night club in Chelmsford between January 17 and January 18 when he became involved in a verbal argument with a man in the smoking area.

He punched the man in the face with a glass, causing serious facial injuries which later required surgery.

Revel was detained by security and arrested at the venue.

Today, September 10, he was sentenced to a total of 53 months in prison.

Investigating officer DC Claire Hicks, of Chelmsford CID, said: “From the moment he was interviewed, Revel clearly understood that his actions were unacceptable.

“I hope this sentence gives him time to consider the consequences of his behaviour and provides the victim with some peace of mind.”