A teenager has been charged with the murder of Lee Evans.

The 15-year-old boy from South London has been charged following the death of Mr Evans in Cromar Way, Chelmsford on Friday June 22.

The boy will appear in court charged with murder, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, on the same date.

He was further charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with a separate alleged incident in Chelmsford on June 13.

The teenager will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court today.

The investigation into the murder of Mr Evans is being led by the Harlow Major Investigations Team.