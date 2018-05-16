A TEENAGER has appeared in court a third time charged with the murder of John Pordage.

Mr Pordage, 34, who grew up in South Woodham Ferrers, was fatally shot at a BP garage in Great Baddow in August last year.

Bradley Blundell, 18, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause harm, perverting the cause of justice and handling stolen goods.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

However, due to him not being assigned legal counsel despite being arrested in March, he did not enter pleas for any of the charges

He wore a grey suit and spoke only to confirm his name, waving to his family as he was taken out of the courtroom.

Blundell will appear at crown court again on July 19.

Should he deny any of the charges, a provisional trial date has been set for October 15.