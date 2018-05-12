Police and fire crews rushed to tackle a fly tip that was completely alight near Brentwood.

Firefighters attended Thoby Lane in Mountnessing at around 12pm today (Saturday, May 12), after the pile of rubbish had been set alight.

Plumes of smoke billowed from the wreckage, near the Prince of Wales pub and The George and Dragon.

Officers from Essex Police's Gypsy, Traveller & Rural Engagement Team attended alongside the fire service.

On Twitter, they said: "Dealing with an incident with colleagues from @ECFRS - what is wrong with some people, what makes them think it's OK to fly tip and then set it all alight - and on a highway of all places."