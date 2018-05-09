Thugs held a knife to the face of a man during an attempted robbery in Witham.

Police are appealing for information to find two men after the incident, which took place between 1.45am and 2am this morning.

The two suspects approached the 25-year-old victim, as he was walking along Colchester Road, Witham, near to the roundabout at the junction with Freebournes Road.

One of the thugs demanded his property, however the victim refused and tried to keep walking.

The second man then grabbed him by the neck from behind.

The other man took out a knife and held it up against the victim’s face, causing him a minor cut.

Both suspects fled the scene empty handed after being disturbed by a passing car.

They fled in the direction of Freebournes Road.

Detective Constable Dave Glasgow said: “These men were clearly prepared to use violence and it’s fortunate the victim was not seriously hurt.

“I am keen to speak to the passing driver, who is thought to have shouted at the suspects.

“There are also a number of businesses in the area that would have been open at that time of the morning and it’s possible there may have been workers who saw the suspects.”

The man with the knife was described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, and of medium build. He wore a black Nike tracksuit.

The second man was described as white, about 6ft tall and of medium build. He had dark brown hair and wore a black Adidas tracksuit.

Contact Braintree CID on 101, quoting reference 42/63785/18.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.