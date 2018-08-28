A MAN died and another is in a life-threatening condition after a collision on the A12 last night.

A 36-year-old man from Woolwich was sadly confirmed dead at the scene and a 24-year-old man from Bexley was taken to hospital by air ambulance, following the incident at the Boreham Interchange at roughly 6.30pm.

Police are continuing to support both families during this difficult time.

A 31-year-old man from Belvedere, Kent, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death while unfit through drugs and causing death by dangerous driving and he remains in custody for questioning.

Police are continuing to appeal for information or dash cam footage following the collision.

It is believed that a car and two pedestrians were in collision on the exit slip road at junction 19.

Police understand that both victims had travelled in the same vehicle together and we believe that this had pulled over after experiencing difficulties.

Police want to talk to anyone who saw a Vauxhall Zafira before it pulled over and while pulled over on the exit slip road.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 0982 of 27/08 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.