A HORSERIDER is warning drivers to slow down after her horse was hit.

Jodie Shearman, 20, was riding in Station Road, Tolleshunt D’Arcy at 6.45pm on Thursday.

She and a friend were heading towards the Crowne Plaza Hotel when an impatient driver went into the back of her horse, Hank.

Jodie, from Colchester, said: “He became spooked which caused him to walk in the middle of the road.

“A lady attempted to overtake even though there was no room, which resulted in her hitting into Hank’s back legs. He then sat on her car bonnet, panicked and threw himself up the grass verge.”

The driver was in a silver car smoking a cigarette. The incident was reported to police and anyone with information is asked to call 101.