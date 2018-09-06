Tributes have been paid to a television personality who died in a crash in Hazeleigh.

Saria Siggers, 44, sadly died after a car and lorry were in collision on the B1010 at around 1.40pm on Thursday August 30.

Ms Siggers’ was known throughout the area, having made several appearances on the reality television show Teen Mom UK, which has aired on MTV since 2016.

The show follows the lives of five British teenage mums who are trying to make it through motherhood, with one couple being Ms Siggers’ son Dylan Siggers and Megan Salmon-Ferrari, who have two children together; Mckenzie and Dulcie-Mae.

In a statement, her family said: “Saria was a wonderful mum, nanny and wife.

“She was a bubbly woman who lived and breathed for her two sons and two grandchildren. She was taken from us far too soon and our hearts will forever be in pain.

“We would like to thank Essex Police, who have been outstanding in the way they’ve supported us.

“Thank you to all of our family and friends for their support and kind words during this difficult time.”

MTV also paid tribute to Ms Siggers, saying she was a “fantastic grandmother”, and sent condolences to her children.

Megan thanks fans for their ongoing support after Dylan's mum sadly passes away ❤️ >>> https://t.co/KfPrHg4rhS #TeenMomUK pic.twitter.com/ctDtwc612N — Teen Mom UK (@MTVTeenMomUK) September 5, 2018

Megan Salmon-Ferrari has set up a fundraising page to help cover the costs of Ms Siggers’ funeral.

She wrote: “Unfortunately my lovely mother in law’s life got cut far too short.

“She was involved in a car accident that sadly took her life. To say we are devastated is an understatement.

“She was a wonderful mother to her two sons Dexter and Dylan and an excellent nan to mine and Dylan’s two children Mckenzie and Dulcie-Mae.

“We are all still in complete shock and it’s going to be so hard to come to terms with her not being here anymore.

“I have set up this page to try and raise some funds towards her funeral to give her the perfect send-off that she truly deserves.”

The page was set up on Wednesday, and has since raised more than £1,200.

It’s times like these you really have to pull through as a family. In a relationship or not! As most of you will see when you… https://t.co/Ld8e15ySJF — Megan Salmon-Ferrari (@MegSalmonF) September 4, 2018

The driver of the Black Ford Fiesta - in which Ms Siggers was the passenger - remains in hospital with life-changing injuries.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured. No arrests have been made.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen the collision, or saw the 58 registration plate black Ford Fiesta prior to the incident. “They are particularly interested in viewing any dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should call PC Martyn Wells of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 539 of 30/08 or email any dash cam footage through to collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

