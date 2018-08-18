Music lovers across Essex descended on Chelmsford's Hylands Park for the very first day of Rize Festival.

Crowds were treated to an action packed lineup of top artists yesterday, with Liam Gallagher and Craig David among the biggest names performing.

The festival will continue from 11am today, with the likes of Bastille, Years and Years and Stereophonics all set to take to the stage.

To view the full lineup, head to rizefestival.co.uk.

