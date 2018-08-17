A pair of burglars who targeted 37 properties during a six week crime spree have been jailed for more than 11 years.

Michael O’Reilly and Jordan Hodges broke in to properties across Essex, including in Chelmsford, Colchester, Braintree and Billericay between March 9 and April 20, 2015.

In several cases the pair’s white Vauxhall Astra was spotted on CCTV near the victim's homes.

Both were arrested in Hedley Chase, Warley, on April 21, 2015, after officers stopped the vehicle acting on information.

Hodges, 24, of Western Way, Thamesmead, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary at court appearance after his arrest.

However, O’Reilly, 46, of Roman Road, Mountnessing, was found guilty on July 27 this year after a five-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Yesterday, again at Chelmsford Crown Court, O’Reilly was jailed for nine years.

Hodges was handed two and-a-half years in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Neil Tremain said: “Michael O’Reilly and Jordan Hodges are prolific burglars who embarked on a crime spree which saw dozens of people having their homes broken into and their privacy violated.

“Burglaries are incredibly invasive crimes and no-one should feel concerned about their safety in their own home.

“I hope O’Reilly and Hodges think about the how their actions made their victims feel during their time behind bars.

“I believe Essex is a safer place with them off our streets. I hope this sentence comes as some solace to the victims and helps them find some closure.”