A SWIMMER has called for a risk assessment to be carried out on Clacton’s beaches following the tragic drowning of a teenager.

Ben Quartermaine, 15, from Clacton, died after getting into difficultly while swimming near to Clacton Pier on July 26.

A mother and her daughter were rescued by Clacton’s Beach Patrol and the RNLI from the same waters, to the east of the pier, just a week later.

Former Royal Marine and long-distance swimmer Tom Gunning, of Arnold Road, Clacton, has now called for action to be taken due to the unpredictable waters in the bathing area.

He said: “It was relieving to read about the successful sea rescue of a mother and daughter.

“On this occasion there were two positive mitigating factors, the availability of the Clacton Beach Patrol and the RNLI, which were not already committed elsewhere.

“Sadly, this was not the case with young Ben.

“Both tides were flooding from the North Sea and practically at the same stage with one being a spring tide, producing a higher volume of water, in Ben’s case, and the other a neap tide, lesser volume and less forceful but nevertheless dangerous.

“This section of the sea has three pivotal points - a sandbank, new sea defence with rock groynes and the pier structure - which conspires to create a confused sea state, as the water rushes in hitting these structures, forming a mini vortex, which evidently catches out unsuspecting swimmers.

“There has been quality investment on our seafront facilities and the new sea defence has made the beaches from the east side of the pier to Holland Haven, attractable, vibrant and popular with residents and visitors, which is to be welcomed.

“Perhaps, in the light of these two major sea incidents, future consideration and a risk assessment can be carried out for this unpredictable bathing area.”

Clacton councillor Andrew Pemberton has also backed a campaign calling on Tendring Council to offer between three to six swimming lessons per year for every school child in Clacton, during which they would be taught how to deal with a rip tide or strong current.

A Tendring Council spokesman said: discussions were already taking place to conduct a multi-agency review of seafront safety at the end of the summer season.“It is important we do not make a knee-jerk response to the tragic incident involving Ben Quartermaine and other rescues over this summer and any changes made to our seafronts are well thought out.

“The council is in the process of arranging a multi-agency meeting, to discuss any additional measures which can be taken to further improve safety across the entire stretch of Tendring coastline.

“We regularly review safety and on beaches monitored by Beach Patrol there is a regular assessment made of the conditions.”

which informs the decision on which flag to fly, such as whether or not it is considered safe to swim. For this reason we would always recommend swimmers use beaches supervised by Beach Patrol.

“A fixed risk assessment would be of limited value due to the extremely varied nature of the sea because of tide and weather conditions.”

He added: “With regard to swimming lessons for children, swimming is part of the national curriculum. We are reviewing what support we can offer to schools through our leisure centres to help them deliver this part of the curriculum.”