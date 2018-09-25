A driver has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following an incident at Stansted Airport.

Police were called shortly after 4am today, to reports a 63-year-old man had fallen and become trapped underneath his car in Terminal Road North.

The driver, from Waltham Cross, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with a head injury.

Anyone travelling to the airport is advised Terminal Road North is currently closed so to be aware of disruption.

The accident was in the “Express Set Down Lane” near to the Coopers End Roundabout.

A spokesman for Stansted Airport said: "The express set-down facility is currently closed following an earlier road traffic accident involving a single vehicle.

"Police have advised it will remain closed for the next few hours while they undertake an investigation.

“Passengers travelling to the airport by road and intending to use the set-down facility are advised to leave extra time to get to the airport this morning and will be diverted to the Orange Short Stay Car Park upon arrival.

"Bus transfers from the mid and long stay car parks are operating as normal.”