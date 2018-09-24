An Essex woman has become an overnight millionaire from the comfort of her own home.

The mysterious winner, Mrs J, has bagged herself a life-changing £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw last week, by buying herself an online ticket.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mrs. J for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket, after a few simple clicks she has become a millionaire.

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Online players, like Mrs J, are emailed the good news if they win and have the option to share their personal information.