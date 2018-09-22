A FIRST of its kind £250,000 activity centre open to both able bodied and wheelchair users has officially been unveiled.

The new equipment, at Skreens Park, Chelmsford, is the result of more than two years of fundraising, planning and construction to deliver what will be a major community project for young people across the county.

The ropes course, the first facility of its kind, anywhere in the country, is in places the height of a four storey building and is a joint project built for the Essex County Scouts to celebrate 300 years of modern Freemasonry.

The high ropes and linear courses, including the zipwire equipment, were funded by a £145,000 donation from Essex Freemasons.

Essex Scouts added to this by funding a further £120,000 to build low rope and wheelchair courses to ensure that access is provided to those of any age, including anyone with mobility issues.

The site was opened by Rodney Bass OBE, provincial grand master for Essex Freemasons and Stuart Gibson, county commissioner for Essex Scouts on Saturday

“Our 10,000 members across Essex were in full support of funding a project that would be a fitting legacy in celebration of our Tercentenary year,” said Mr Bass.

“In less than 12 months they raised more than £161,000 which we decided to donate to the Scout Movement.”

“Essex Scouts told us that they needed funding for a new rope activity centre that could be used by all organisations that use Skreens Park and we agreed.

“We immediately donated £145,000 to cover the cost of the work and decided that the balance will be used to support local Scouts across the county.”

“This activity centre is a wonderful facility of which my members can feel proud and one which I hope delivers many hours of challenge and enjoyment for the young people of Essex.”

Stuart Gibson, County Commissioner for Essex Scouts, commented: “Essex Scouts are delighted and grateful to have received this generous donation from Essex Freemasons, which has enabled us to design and build an integrated Ropes Course comprising High Ropes, including a zipwire, Linear, Low Ropes and wheelchair courses, to ensure that we have a facility that is accessible to as many people as possible.

“This will truly be a lasting legacy for the young people of the county.”