A yellow weather warning has been issued for Essex as Storm Bronagh is set to hit.
The warning from the Met Office is in place from 6pm tonight until 9am tomorrow.
There is a warning of:
- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches, could happen. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
- Some roads and bridges may close
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
