A teenager has been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the murder of John Prodage.

Mr Pordage, 34, who grew up in South Woodham Ferrers, was fatally shot at a BP garage in Great Baddow in August last year.

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the murder investigation.

Ella Colgate, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday, September 20.