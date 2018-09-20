Feeling a bit down after the summer? Not looking forward to winter?

Lakeside Shopping Centre has the answer with a giant 50-foot artificial sun being installed to help you enjoy that summer feeling a bit longer.

The glowing, bright orange sphere which took 12 weeks to build, has a 15-metre circumference and shines as brightly as 12,000 lightbulbs.

Its installation follows intu’s happiness survey, which reveals that four in five people in Essex (81 per cent) feel happier when it’s sunny.

There will be a special ‘Sunny Spot’ at intu Lakeside for people to sit back on deck chairs and bathe in the sun with ice creams and mocktails being handed out to lucky shoppers.

According to the intu Happiness Survey, one in four people in Essex (26 per cent) say 2018 has been their happiest summer in memory despite the economic uncertainty, with a third (31 per cent) crediting the sunshine for their increased happiness levels.

Ben Leeson, marketing manager at intu Lakeside comments: “The weather forecast this week at intu Lakeside is guaranteed to be ‘sunny’ so shoppers are encouraged to bring a pair of sunglasses with them when they visit!

"We know that people feel happier when it’s sunny and after a glorious summer we wanted to extend the sunshine and create something sunny for our shoppers. At intu Lakeside we have something for everyone, so whether you’re on a shopping spree or just want to sit back and enjoy the sun, we have you covered.”

It will be at Lakeside on September 29 to 30.