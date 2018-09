DRIVERS are facing delays after a lorry overturned on a major motorway.

The vehicle is blocking a slip road on the M25 clockwise at junction 29 for the A127.

The inside lane on the main carriageway is also closed past the scene.

Clockwise traffic is queuing back towards junction 27 for the M11.

Traffic is also slow moving on the anticlockwise carriageway from J30 for the A13.