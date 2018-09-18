Strong winds are expected across Essex today as Storm Helene hits the country.

Although conditions will be worse further north, forecasters at the Essex Weather Centre are warning of gusts of up to 35mph.

Despite the wind, the weather is supposed to stay warm with the storm bringing with it some tropical warmth.

#StormHelene will continue to bring strong winds and heavy rain across Scotland and northern England during Tuesday mornings commute, which could cause some travel disruption. Elsewhere, still windy but drier pic.twitter.com/1Z9RYxWZpK — Met Office (@metoffice) September 17, 2018

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin told the Express: “A very blustery start to the day for many, and pretty wet in places as well, but it is not cold.

“With Storm Helene there is an intense area of low pressure bringing some tropical warmth, which is why it is not cold, but it is also bringing some powerful and gusty winds.”

Good morning. A windy day, especially this morning with gusts up to 35mph. As cloud breaks, increasing amounts of sunshine developing and feeling warm once again. Highs of 24C. — Essex Weather (@EssexWeather) September 18, 2018

Further north and in Ireland, the wind is forecast to reach 50mph and there are warnings about the impact this could have on public transport.

No weather warnings are in place today, but there is a yellow warning for north of the country and Scotland tomorrow.