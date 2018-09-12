A police officer has been dismissed after sending a female colleague inappropriate videos and messages.

Special Constable James Parker was dismissed following a misconduct hearing where he admitted to three allegations of misconduct, and denied another during the hearing.

The panel, chaired by Peter Nicholls heard that Parker sent a female colleague an intimate video and inappropriate messages through Snapchat between October and November 2017.

The misconduct panel ruled on Tuesday, September 11, that Parker’s behaviour breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to respect and courtesy, integrity and discreditable conduct and found him guilty of gross misconduct.

Chief Superintendent Paul Wells, the senior police officer on the hearing panel, said: “Special Constable Parker’s behaviour was not acceptable and has amounted to gross misconduct.

“His actions clearly breached our Code of Ethics, and I hope that this dismissal will act as reassurance to officers and staff across the force that these behaviours, and breaches of the Code, are taken seriously.”