A 15-year-old boy from South London has been arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Evans.

Mr Evans was fatally stabbed on Friday, June 22.

He was found in Cromar Way, Chelmsford, just before 1am that morning and was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

The boy arrested is in custody.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information about Mr Evans’ murder to come forward.

You can call 01279 621802 between 9am-5pm to speak to the Harlow Major Investigations Team.

Outside of office hours, 101 can be called, or you can email the Major Investigations Team using scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

You can submit anonymous information via the Crimestoppers charity.

They can be on contacted on 0800 555 111 or you can use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.