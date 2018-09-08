A man has been arrested following a collision between junctions 15 and 16 of the A12 this morning, September 8.

Police were called just after 6am with reports that a Skoda Fabia heading northbound had driven into the nearside barrier, just after the Three Mile Hill turn off.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Chelmsford, was assessed at the scene by paramedics before being arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He remains in the custody of police.

Following this collision, two cars stopped on the southbound carriageway to offer assistance.

As one of the drivers got out of his car, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

He received a serious, but not life threatening injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

No further arrests have been made.

The road was closed for a time by officers managing the scene, and had reopened by around 8.30am.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage relevant to the collision is asked to contact Essex Police on 101.