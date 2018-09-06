AN ELDERLY driver has lost their licence after driving the wrong way along the A13.

Concerned drivers took to social media shortly after 9pm to reveal that a crash had taken place near the junction with the M25 after a car was reportedly seen driving around 60mph the wrong direction on the A13.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the Southend bound carriageway.

Two ambulances, and two ambulance officers were dispatched to the A13.

Three people were rushed to Basildon Hospital.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 8.45pm yesterday, Wednesday, September 5, with a report of a collision on the A13.

"It followed reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the southbound carriageway.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."

Highways England took to Twitter to warn residents about the crash.

#A13 eastbound is currently closed between the #A1306 Avelely and the #M25 due to a multiple vehicle collision. @EssexPoliceUK are on scene and managing the incident. If you are caught in the traffic please be patient and await instruction from @EssexPoliceUK . @TfLTrafficNews pic.twitter.com/5Yu2urdZ61 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) 5 September 2018

Business as usual on the #A13 pic.twitter.com/XKqDLj8VbG — Mick Berry (@MickBerry1982) 5 September 2018