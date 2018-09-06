Children - and big children - can enjoy the biggest inflatable event at two Essex venues this month.

Wacky World is coming to Basildon and Southend, bringing with it a huge Total Wipeout-esque obstacle course.

Expect the human wrecking ball, screamer vertical drop slide, giant bouncy castles, last man standing, total meltdown and much more.

And if you have ever played Hungry Hippos and fancied playing it in real life - now is your chance!

Grab five friends and go head to head in our gigantic lifesize inflatable replica of Hungry Hippos.

Just like the classic board game, the aim is to run to centre and collect as many balls as you can and return them to your pouch - while you are attached to a bungee chord.

And even if you don't have children, you can still enjoy the fun with adult only sessions.

A spokesman for Wacky World said: "Wacky World is the UK's largest indoor inflatable activity arena event. We aim to bring a unique entertainment experience never seen before to the public right across the nation.

"Our unique inflatable games, high energy activities and entertaining shows bring fun and happiness to thousands of children and adults every week.

"Since our launch in February of 2017, we have seen over 100, 000 happy kids through our doors at 30 town and cities.

"Wacky World came to life after our managing director Haydn had his first little monster.

"He struggled to find ideas to entertain his little one. Hit with soft play areas, bowling and the usual cinema trip he began to brainstorm an idea using inflatable games and activities on a large scale with kid-friendly entertainment and meet and greets. Wacky World UK was born."

Wacky World will be at Basildon Sporting Village on September 22 and 23 and at Colchester Leisure World from September 29 and 30.

For more information and tickets, visit wackyworld.co.uk