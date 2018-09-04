Hard work and good living were the top tips from a Chelmsford resident celebrating her 100th birthday.

Margery Stockwell, a resident at HC-One’s Admiral Reach care home in Chelmsford celebrated her 100th birthday in August surrounded by loved ones, fellow residents and members of the care team.

Margery was born in West Bergholt, near Colchester on August 7 1918.

Aged 20 she married George Stockwell at Holy Trinity in Springfield on September 17 after meeting him at a dance in Bishops Stortford.

George and Margery went on to have two daughters, Hilary and Susan, two grandchildren, Rebecca and Andrew and thee great grandchildren Ty, Summer and Leo.

When World War II started Margery left her job as Bonds to work at Marconi Research Centre in Baddow where she ordered valves for war planes.

George was a hairdresser and eventually the couple opened their own salon named ‘George Stockwell’s’, Margery took over the salon after George’s passing in 1967, she later sold the business and went to work as a manager at another salon called ‘Andors’ where she worked for 15 years.

After retiring, Margery devoted her time to volunteering at local hospice shops on London Road and Moulsham Street, which she did for 13 years.

When asked what her secret to living such a long life is, Margery said: “I honestly don’t know, except maybe hard work and good living. We ate very well as my father was a good gardener, I had very lovely parents.”

To mark the special day, the home organised a party for Margery, which was attended by her family, friends, care team and fellow residents. Admirals Reach Home Manager, Lal spent the morning with Margery and gave her flowers, a card and balloon on behalf of all of the care team at the home.

During the celebrations Margery was showered with more gifts, including her card from the Queen and spent time socialising with loved ones. A great day was had by all, with fellow residents expressing their best wishes for Margery and admiring her beautiful birthday bouquets.

Margery’s granddaughter, Rebecca said: “Lots of family came to celebrate and we all had a lovely time listening to stories of Margery’s past. It’s great that she was able to see family members she hadn’t seen in a while and a few that she hadn’t met before.”