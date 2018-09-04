POLICE received a call with a complaint about a child's PE kit.

Essex Police took to Twitter to warn about wasting police time.

999 call to complain about their child's PE Kit having the wrong first name stitched into it. This is just another example of misuse of 999. This is far from a police emergency and a waste of time for the call taker. 🙄😡 — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) 4 September 2018

It follows a campaign by the police force to highlight the number of hoax calls it receives.

Calls such as complaints about the wrong pizza toppings, potholes and dog fouling were some of the examples.