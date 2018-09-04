THE NSPCC has slammed a Chelmsford paedophile who “did not think twice” about attempting to sexually abuse a child.

Peter Richardson, 48, of Bishop Road, Chelmsford has been spared jail despite being found guilty of attempting to meet a child for sex.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for 24 months at Basildon Crown Court on Monday after previously being found guilty.

A one day trial at the same court on July 24 saw the jury return a guilty verdict.

Richardson was caught out by an online paedophile hunter after he exchanged a series of messages with what he believed was a minor on gay dating app Grindr.

Between July 6 and 7 last year he contacted what he thought was a 15-year-old boy and arranged to meet with him at his own home.

Richardson claimed he had sent the messages by mistake, stating they were not intended for the paedophile hunter’s account.

After Richardson was found guilty, the NSPCC stated he had a “clear intention” of using the app to meet a young boy with the clear intention of sexually abusing him.

Following the sentencing, an NSPCC spokesperson for the East of England said: “Richardson didn’t think twice about trying to meet someone he believed to be a child with the aim of sexually abusing him.

“Abuse like this can have a devastating impact on young lives which is why the NSPCC’s Wild West Web campaign is calling on the Government to force tech companies to do more to protect children online.

