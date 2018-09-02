A man is being searched for in connection with a number of incidents.

Police would like to speak with Jamie Davis, 33 in connection with theft, assault, criminal damage and breach of a court order.

Davis, who has connections to Chelmsford and Derby, is from Dagenham.

He is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall with short dark hair and a beard.

Davis sometimes also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Chelmsford Police Station on 101.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org