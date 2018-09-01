A teenage boy's dream came true when he spent a day with officers at their base in Chelmsford.

Ollie, 15, met PC Ashleigh Watkinson from Essex OSG and a colleague while taking a break in Bishop's Stortford.

He spent time learning about the ins and outs of their day.

Ollie, a huge fan of the Police Interceptors show, was asked by PC Watkinson if he wanted to spend an afternoon at their base in Boreham to learn more.

Ashleigh arranged for Ollie to come to the base on August 27 with his friend Tom, his mum Allison and his carer Joanna where an action packed afternoon was in store.

The group were joined by another OSG officer, PC Rob Sansom and Dog Handler PC Adam Bowden who brought along his canine colleagues, PD Sirus and police puppy, Denzel.

The boys spent the afternoon flying a police drone, checking out the different vehicles in its fleet and watching police dogs in action.

Ollie’s mum, Allison, said: “What a wonderful day it was truly an experience that money could not buy.

"Ollie had such a great time and we would like to thank Ashleigh and the guys for going above and beyond the call of duty in making our very special boys’ day so very special.

"Thank you from us all.”