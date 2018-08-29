As many as 163 homes are being planned for land on a former Chelmsford school – with taxpayers bankrolling the initial stages of the multi-million pound development.

Essex County Council is yet to decide how it will fund and build on the failed St Peters School in Fox Crescent, but more investment may yet come from taxpayers.

Essex County Council has agreed to invest initially more than £2.5 million to facilitate the housing and education scheme at the site – a plan that could make it millions of pounds in profit.

The site, which is less than one mile from Chelmsford City Centre, is in a suburban residential area and consists of the former secondary school buildings, which are in a poor state of repair, parking, play areas and playing fields, which have been largely untouched since the school closed in 2011.

An area of the site has been earmarked for the provision of two new special educational needs facilities and this will be subject to a separate decision.

However the remaining 17 acres of the site are being considered for development of a housing scheme which the county council could make millions of pounds from.

A further two acres are being set aside for social services to decide what it needs – though adult special needs and elderly intermediary housing care are expected to feature heavily in negotiations.

Essex county and Chelmford city councillor Stephen Robinson insisted Chelmsford should demand the maximum number of affordable homes.

He said: “The county council will have to negotiate with Chelmsford City Council just like any other developer does over the affordable housing. It’s really important that Chelmsford does increase its affordable housing and meets its target of 35 per cent.

“Chelmsford has not met the 35 per cent target in 13 of the last 14 years. Chelmsford needs to pin Essex County Council down to get the maximum possible benefit.

“It is one of those rare things that Essex County Council is doing right and better than Chelmsford Council. But one thing we are pushing very strongly for is a section of the land to be set aside for a community building.”

The next step for ECC is to draw up planning proposals and decide on how the project will be delivered.

An application is expected to be submitted by July 2019.

By the time St Peters closed it was one of the worst schools in the country.

One part of the site is currently in use, which is the south building that was secured by Thriftwood College in December 2013 on a 124-year lease.

A spokesperson for Essex County Council said: “The Former Rainsford High School/St Peter’s site has been underutilised for a number of years. As many local residents know, the building is in disrepair and the site has also been subject to anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

“Essex County Council has therefore taken the decision to bring the site forward for housing. We will be investing £1.7m into achieving planning permission from Chelmsford City Council and in obtaining Government grant funding of £925k towards demolition and enabling works.

“Once planning permission has been granted, ECC will make a further decision about how it will fund and build out the site.”