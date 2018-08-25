A man has been arrested after a disturbance in the city which saw a police officer assaulted.

The 21-year-old man from Chelmsford is currently in custody having been arrested following the domestic incident which happened in Bellmead Park, Chelmsford, on Thursday, August 23, just after 7pm.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, committing a public order offence and animal cruelty.

Officers investigating the matter are appealing for any witnesses to contact PC Edward Bishop at Chelmsford Police Station on 101 quoting reference 42/122316/18.