The mum of a two-year-old girl who weighs as little as a baby half her age is raising money for a children’s trust.

Philippa Rabbitts, 30, from Great Baddow, is hosting a stay and play charity event on Saturday, September 15, to raise money for The Sick Children’s Trust.

The ‘Stay and Play’ event will take place at from 2.30pm until 4.30pm at Cheeky Monkeez Play Centre, South Woodham Ferrers.

The charity supported Philippa and her partner, Matt Cole, 34, with free home from home accommodation last year when their daughter, Bella, needed lifesaving surgery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Little Bella was delivered by caesarean three weeks early and weighed just 4lbs 11oz. She was tube fed for the first 11 months of her life, but needed emergency surgery last year when she began to lose weight and was vomiting up to ten times a day.

At 11-months old – and weighing only 11 pounds – doctors had to perform emergency surgery on her tiny body and place a tube directly into her intestines to ensure she was getting the nutrients she desperately needed.

It was at this point that her parents were supported at The Sick Children’s Trust ‘Home from Home’ Acorn House, Cambridge which meant they were only ever moments from her side.

Mum, Philippa said: “Bella turned two in June but as she still has difficulty feeding and gaining weight, she’s only the size of a ten-month-old baby and weighs just 19lbs.

“She is well in herself, but is still sick every morning and evening.

“Doctors don’t know the cause of her condition, but we’re just grateful that she is gradually gaining weight and making progress.

“Luckily Bella hasn’t had any lengthy hospital stays this year but there were times last year when it felt like we were living at the hospital.

“If The Sick Children’s Trust hadn’t come to our aid, I don’t think we could’ve coped having to leave her every evening.

“That’s why I want to continue fundraising to help make sure that other families have a place to stay if their loved one is seriously ill in hospital.

“The charity were my lifesavers, and I want them to be lifesavers for other families too.”

The Sick Children’s Trust runs ten ‘Homes from Home’ across the country, giving families with seriously ill children free accommodation just minutes from their child’s hospital bedside.

Tickets to ‘Stay and Play’ are £10, to buy tickets or to donate prizes to the raffle.

Call Philippa on 07969 544 939 or alternatively email at philipparabbitts@gmail.com