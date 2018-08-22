FIREFIGHTERS rushed to a church blaze.

It happened at Church of Our Saviour, LEP URC/Anglican, Church in Ashton Place, Chelmsford today at 12:29am.

Two fire crews went to the scene.

On arrival firefighters reported that there was a fire in the roof space and entrance lobby and that the whole building was smoke logged.

After extinguishing the fire crews stayed on site to remove roof tiles and ensure there were no remaining hot spots and the building was safe.

Following a fire investigation the cause has been recorded as accidental, and started after an electrical fault caused wiring in the roof to catch fire, which then spread by falling on to magazines in the lobby.

The roof and lobby have suffered extensive fire damage and the rest of the building has suffered smoke damage.