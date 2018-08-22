An armed robber who killed himself at one of the UK’s most violent prisons was not adequatly protected by staff, an independent review has uncovered.

Ashley Ansell-Austin was not assessed by mental health teams for a week after cutting off part of his ear and in the days before he died, even though an urgent mental health assessment was requested when he refused his medications, this was not carried out.

He was in the second year of his 56-month sentence for stealing a woman’s handbag in a Lidl car park when he died in his prison cell at around 6am on Monday, October 16 last year.

Ansell-Austin cut the strap off the victim’s handbag and attempted to run away from the scene on July 1, 2016 but two witnesses detained him at the scene while waiting for police to arrive.

In the new report, produced by Elizabeth Moody, Acting Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, staff have also been criticised for the time they took to enter Ansell-Austin’s cell after seeing him hanging. Even though he was clearly dead, they then tried to “inappropriately” start performing CPR.

Staff at Chelmsford has been criticised for failing to protect the “challenging” 36-year-old, who frequently self-harmed, in the days leading up to his suicide – which came just two weeks after being transferred to Chelmsford Prison.

His mental health problems had been well established even before his transfer from Elmley Prison in Kent as part of a security swap and although an urgent mental health assessment was requested, it was not completed.

During his time in prison, he also set fire to his cell and was, on nine separate occasions, placed under suicide and self-harm prevention procedures, known as ACCT.

Chelmsford has been cited as one of the most troubled in the country. It is one of 21 jails, along with Birmingham, that has been taken over by the Government after concerns about performance.

There have been more than a dozen deaths at HMP Chelmsford since 2011 and six since January 2016, most recently Rocky Stenning, a Tilbury cage fighter from Tilbury who died on July 19 this year.

Ms Moody has now detailed a series of recommendations following Mr Ansell-Austin’s rapid mental deterioration that started in Chelmsford with him cutting off his ear on October 4, less than a fortnight before his death.

In one phone call from Chelmsford to his mother on that same day, he warned her: “I’ve had enough… can’t take no more… I’ll do something bad.”

In another two calls on October 6 he said he was “in bits” and the next day he asked when she would visit “before it was too late… I’ve had enough now”.

Over the next 10 days, his self-harming was discussed but Mr Ansell-Austin’s risk of suicide and self-harm was deemed low and prevention measures were stopped.

He was found hanging at around 5.50am on the morning of October 16 and worryingly, staff did not enter his cell until three minutes later. Although rigor mortis had set in, staff started CPR, a decision with Ms Moody says was “undignified for the deceased”.

A number of recommendations have been detailed in the report, including that the governor and head of health care at the Springfield Road prison should ensure that “staff manage prisoners at risk of suicide and self-harm in line with national guidelines, in particular all staff should have adequate ACCT training and refresher training.”

It adds that the “head of health care should ensure that urgent mental health referrals are actioned urgently including those at weekends and in the evenings” and that “when life is in danger, they should enter the cell as quickly as possible, especially when there is a history of attempted suicide and self-harm.”

Ms Moody concluded: “Mr Ansell-Austin’s behaviour was challenging. He often self-harmed and was frequently subject to suicide and self-harm prevention procedures. Although he was monitored under these procedures for one week at the start of October, staff failed to identify or take appropriate actions to reduce his risk.

“I also found that staff missed an opportunity to restart suicide and self-harm prevention procedures when Mr Ansell-Austin’s behaviour and mental health deteriorated in the days leading up to his death. Although an urgent mental health assessment was requested, it was not completed.

“There were also deficiencies with the emergency response, which despite not affecting the outcome for Mr Ansell-Austin, need to be addressed.

“We have identified deficiencies in the management of suicide and self-harm prevention procedures in previous investigations at Chelmsford. “