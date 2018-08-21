THREE people were arrested and 12 incidents dealt with – including a rape – at RiZe Festival over the weekend.

Police arrested two men, 22 and 21, from Victoria Docks, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs after they were stopped with of 500 canisters of nitrous oxide.

They have since been released under investigation.

A 41-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of rape after a report from a woman at 2.30am.

He has been released on bail until Friday, August 24.

Chief Superintendent Rachel Nolan, said: “We are investigating a rape that occurred in the camping area and specialist officers are continuing to support the woman as our investigation continues.

"A man was quickly detained, taken to custody and has since been released on bail."