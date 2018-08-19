PLANS have been revealed for a hotel in a former department store.

The planning application has been submitted to Chelmsford City Council to turn the former BHS building in Chelmsford into a hotel and retail development.

Currently occupied by furniture store Stacks, the hotel would include a restaurant, bar and a number of guest rooms on The Meadows Shopping Centre site.

Detailed plans for the proposed hotel complex have been revealed as part of the lengthy planning process, submitted by the Pavillion Trustees Limited and Pavillion Property Trustees Ltd, as joint trustees of the Chelmsford Meadows Unit Trust, which was set up in 1992 when The Meadows opened.