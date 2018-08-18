A charity held a fun day in memory of a teen who took her own life.

The Holly Clacy Foundation had its inaugural Family Fun Day in South Woodham Ferrers.

Despite the very hot weather, it was very well attended at the Rugby Club in Ferrers Road.

The foundation raised more than £1,000.

There was plenty of fun for all the visitors at the event.

There was a petting zoo, miniature horses, princesses and much more.

One of the trustees for the foundation, David Clacy, said: “I was blown away by the volume of people that came.

"We opened at 11am and there was a steady stream of families making their way throughout the day.

“One of my favourite things, was the petting zoo.”

“They had a tarantula called curly, and it was great watching people challenge their fears by holding him.”

As well as the many attractions and stalls, the foundation also had a display area set up, where groups came to entertain the crowds with their presentations, and it was compered by Essex singer, Rita B. David.

The event was set up purely as a thank-you to the community for their support of Holly's family.

The Holly Clacy Foundation can be found on Facebook and is raising money to help set up ideas to combat bullying via multimedia, running workshops to encourage young people to communicate their problems more effectively and even educate people to warning signs of emotional issues.

The foundation was set up in South Woodham Ferrers this year in the memory of 15-year-old Holly Clacy who took her own life in November.

The event was held on August 4.

Anyone who wants to contact David about the foundation call 07921 392515.